A potential return to mixed martial arts for Nick Diaz has the entire MMA world talking. Media, fans, and fighters are all awaiting a conformation from Nick on a return timetable. Although his return isn’t official, plenty of fighters have already stated their case on why they should be chosen to welcome him back to the octagon. Of course, Conor McGregor is the latest fighter to welcome not only a fight against Nick but a trilogy match against Nate as well.

UFC 196

McGregor jumped up two weight classes to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 196. But, Nate Diaz proved he’s was nothing to sneeze at. McGregor battered Diaz up early in the first round and won it. Later, Diaz poured it on, both men got wobbly. But, when it went to the ground in Round 2, McGregor got caught in a choke and the rest is history.

Years later, and fans are still clamoring for a trilogy fight. But, now that Nick Diaz is reportedly making a comeback, Conor is imploring the UFC to line them up, implying that he would like a shot at facing them both.

Conor McGregor Down to Fight Nick or Nate Diaz

BT Sport recently shared an image of Nick and Nate Diaz standing together. The photo had a caption titled “Diaz Army.” Then, McGregor commented under the post with a caption of his own.

“Line them up,” wrote McGregor on Twitter.

Choosing the Right Opponent

Conor’s rivalry with Nate is well documented And, the trilogy would more than likely be the biggest box office fight in UFC history. However, while Nick sat away from the sport, he still continued to call out Conor from the sideline.

Which, raises the question; would fans rather see McGregor vs Nick? Or, the trilogy bout versus Nate Diaz? Apparently, if Conor has his way, he will get a shot at both.

