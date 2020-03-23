Conor McGregor Prays for Italy During Rough Times

Conor McGregor Sends Heartfelt Message to Italy

Conor McGregor is the biggest star that mixed martial arts have ever seen. Whether good or bad, when he speaks, people listen. Although Conor has been known to cause controversy with his statements, lately he’s been using his voice to advocate positivity with the current state of the world. Previously, McGregor urged fans to remain vigilant and follow all the CDC guidelines set in an Instagram post on Saturday. Now, Conor sending his prayers to Italy as they face extremely difficult times.

The globe is currently facing one of its biggest sufferings in recent history. Furthermore, countries like Italy have taken a bulk of distress. Currently, they rank first out of 195 countries when it comes to the total number of infected people. So, McGregor decided to use his powerful platform for good and shine a light on the situation. Furthermore, he prayed for everyone facing these bad times, especially in Italy.

Conor Prays for Italy

Conor shared the message via social media. And all of his faithful followers expressed their gratitude for the inspiring message.

“I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts. Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From its people and their culture. To its architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on! Italy and it’s people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus, please save Italy and it’s people today and every day here forward,” wrote McGregor on Instagram.

Representing the UFC

The UFC is currently on hiatus until the global situation returns to a healthier state. In the meantime, it’s nice to see that the UFC’s biggest star is showing compassion. Conor has said and done some questionable things in his troubled past. However, now is the time to focus on his current efforts of spreading some humanity.