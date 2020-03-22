Conor McGregor Sends Message Of Hope Amid Current Situation

McGregor Urges Public To Remain Vigilant

Amid the current global situation, former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor sent out a message of hope.

With just about every affected nation worldwide calling for lockdowns or social distancing, many are getting restless staying quarantined at home. However, that is the only way to flatten the curve and hopefully defeat the coronavirus at this stage.

And so, McGregor urged everyone — particularly in Ireland where daily new cases are decreasing — to remain vigilant and follow all the guidelines set in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland!

We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. “These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day.

With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain.

Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity!

God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️🌍🙏❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!”

