Conor McGregor Will Make an Estimated $80 Million for UFC 246

Conor McGregor to Make $80 Million vs Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

When mentioning UFC superstar Conor McGregor, one can be sure that two topics will always be mentioned. Controversy and cash. As far as controversy goes, McGregor finally spoke out about allegations that have been haunting him for quite some time now. Although to some, the answers were sufficient for the alleged offense. When it comes to cash, it’ a known fact that McGregor has a lot. As the biggest draw that the sport has ever seen, everyone stops what they’re doing to watch him fight. For UFC 246, McGregor has said that he will make $80 million after it’s all said and done.

Conor Speaks on UFC 246 Finances

For the fight itself, it was reported that Conor will make $5 million for the fight itself. However, after the final numbers come back, it will be around the $80 million marks. Conor spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani to discuss the financial aspect of UFC 246.

“I’m confident it’s going to be a nice paycheck,” said Conor. Probably (the most ever) in my mixed martial arts career. Yeah. I’d say about, it could be, I’m estimating a good $80 million,” stated McGregor.

History of McGregor’s Pay Days

While the number seems gigantic in comparison to other fighters, for Conor, he’s seen checks this size before. As the pair continued to talk, Conor revealed how much money he made from UFC 229. Against Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor said that he made $50 million, despite losing.

Conor’s financial earnings minus his purses are unknown. Only he and the UFC know what he makes on the back end. However, it’s clear that PPV points and some kind of financial incentives are involved when he fights.

For Cowboy Cerrone, the fight will also bless his pockets financially. He’s estimated to make $2 million for the bout. Regardless of the finances, fans just can’t wait for both of these men to throw down. Win or lose, both men will probably get over it quickly once that wire transfer comes through.