Conor McGregor Reveals He Drank During UFC 229 Fight Week

McGregor Regularly Drank During UFC 229 Buildup

Conor McGregor is currently having a no-liquid camp ahead of his fight with Donald Cerrone.

McGregor returns to action this weekend at UFC 246 when he meets Cerrone in a welterweight bout. It will be his first fight since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October 2018.

The Irishman has repeatedly stated that he had a poor camp leading up to that bout and in a recent interview, also revealed that he was drinking during UFC 229 fight week. But with his next fight less than a week away, it’s been a while since he drank and he plans on keeping it that way.

“Good couple of months ago. Three, four months ago maybe,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani of the last time he drank. “I was drinking all the way through fight week last time [at UFC 229]. … Not really [common for me to drink during fight week], not to that extent. I just had this venom in me or something. I don’t know why.”

McGregor added that he would sometimes have fights with people in the gym with no head guards and end up winning. Afterwards, he would celebrate again by drinking and “not living the life I should be living.”

But that’s all in the past now as McGregor is fully focused this time around.

“I’m not going back there,” McGregor added. “I’m in a great spot now. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been man enough to admit them and correct them. And that’s what I’ve done. I might not be perfect, but with a good sleep and a full belly, I’m damn close.”

Based on everything we’ve heard from the McGregor camp so far, all signs are pointing to him returning to his old form that saw him dominate the sport.