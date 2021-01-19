Conor McGregor Hit With A Pair Of Multi-Million Euro Lawsuits In Dublin

With UFC 257 right around the corner, it seems that Conor McGregor has another battle ahead of him. He is being sued by two women in Ireland, with the sum of several million euros being sought.

Unfortunately there have been a concerning amount of legal troubles that McGregor has faced. There was a time where he was spending more time inside a courtroom than he was in the Octagon.

The first real sign of trouble came when he was arrested for the bus attack incident. However since then he has faced assault charges for punching a man in a bar, not to mention the multiple accusations made against him by women, to name a few.

Conor McGregor Is Facing Two Lawsuits

Unfortunately it seems that Conor McGregor will be spending some time in the courtroom again. According to reports, the Irishman is now facing two personal injury lawsuits that have been filed in the High Court in Dublin.

The specifics of the lawsuit are still confidential, but a young lady who has apparently known Conor for a long time, as well as her mother, are suing him as well as one of associates, to the tune of several million euros.

Apparently this issue stems back to an incident in 2018 that was investigated by An Garda Síochána. However the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution opted against filing charges at the time.

Conor McGregor is denying the allegations against him, and he is being represented by Michael J Staines & Company. A spokesperson for him by the name of Karen J. Kessler issued the following statement on his behalf:

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. “The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

The plaintiffs of this lawsuit are both being represented by Coleman Legal Partners. They are planning to have two separate hearings, with each one expected to have numerous witnesses.

Time will tell how this latest legal battle will end up going for Conor McGregor, and what the details of the lawsuits are. Until then, he will be facing Dustin Poirier this weekend, at UFC 257.