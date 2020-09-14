UFC superstar Conor McGregor was recently apprehended for questioning, regarding accusations of sexual assault. Now more details have emerged regarding the case, and the next steps that are to be expected.

It was reported over the weekend that McGregor had been brought in for questioning by French authorities in connection to an attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. Apparently an incident happened a few days earlier, in which a female was at a bar with her husband, in Calvi, when the Irishman allegedly assaulted her and exposed himself to her against her will. Conor was arrested Friday, before being released a day later with no charges being filed.

Details Emerge Of Case Against Conor McGregor

A few days after Conor McGregor was questioned, some more details have emerged regarding the situation. According to reports, a witness saw Conor, accompanied by his security, expose himself to the woman in question, as she was making her way to the bar restroom. An investigating source has also revealed that there is potentially video footage of this alleged incident, which left the potential victim extremely distressed. Furthermore there have been routine physical tests taken, the results of which could determine a lot for the case.

“Key physical tests were carried out on the suspect, but the results will not be known until after the weekend,” an investigating source said on Sunday. “These tests are of a routine nature following incidents like this, but they take time, to make sure there is no doubt about them. “It is also possible that the incident being complained about was filmed. It took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere. Lots of holidaymakers would also have been filming and taking pictures on their phones, so they also need to be spoken to.”

It is important to note that Conor McGregor is of course innocent until proven guilty, and his team has vehemently denied these accusations. Although it is also worth mentioning that this is not nearly the first time he has been in a situation like this. Regardless time will tell how this case will turn out, as more details come to light.