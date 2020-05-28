Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Just The F—ing GOAT. Get Over It Baby’

Conor McGregor Proclaims Himself As The Greatest Fighter Of All Time

Conor McGregor recently sparked the GOAT discussion in MMA, giving his picks for the list. Now he has changed his tune, and puts himself atop the list.

When McGregor offered his list of MMA’s Greatest Of All Time, it caused a ton of backlash in the community. He put Anderson Silva at the top of his list, and put himself above Jon Jones and GSP. As a results, several other fighters spoke out, bashing his opinion in this debate.

Now Conor McGregor seems to have walked back his position. Now, according to a recent Tweet, he now has himself ranked as number one. This came in response to a tweet from his coach, John Kavanagh, commending his pupil.

“You can argue all day about who’s the GOAT,” Kavanagh said. “But the greatest PRIZE fighter in MMA history is measurable and undisputed. Its really not even close.” “Don’t forget highest % ratio of KO’s, as well as fastest KO’s, both inside and outside the UFC,” McGregor retorted. “Also most titles won. Also most knockouts in most divisions. Also, I’m just the f—ing GOAT.

Get over it baby, and get with it!

It’s good on this side!

Come chill with the Billi GOAT!”

Now to be fair to McGregor, some of these achievements are fair and valid. On the other hand, he reaches for some of these records, making them oddly specific. Either way, there is not real argument that he is the greatest fighter of all time. To Kavanagh’s point, there is something to be said for the drawing power of Conor, but that does not translate to skills as a fighter.

What do you think of these recent comments from Conor McGregor?