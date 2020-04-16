Conor McGregor Gets Blasted By Sinead O’Connor For ‘Racist Remarks,’ He Fires Back

Conor McGregor And Sinead O’Connor Have Headed Exchange On Twitter

There was once a time when Sinead O’Connor performed live, while Conor McGregor walked out to the Octagon. Now the two are going back and forth on social media, in a heated war of words.

McGregor has been heralded as an Irish superstar, bringing in a ton of fans from that region of the world every time he fights. Although in recent years, this has begun to change, as his actions outside the cage have left many with a not-so-great opinion of the former lightweight champion. It is a shift that took many by surprise, but many people in Ireland have not been happy with the things he has been doing or saying, and have let their emotions be known.

This was perhaps most evident when Conor McGregor got into an exchange recently on Twitter, with another Irish superstar, Sinead O’Connor. It began with Conor saying that there was an opening for farm workers, but that it was a bad time to fly workers in from outside of Ireland. Apparently Sinead did not take too kindly to some of the wording Conor used, and she sent several tweets his way, essentially accusing him of being racist and xenophobic.

Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING ☘️

I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry.

Please send all C.V’s to @LeoVaradkar and @michaelcreed.

Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. https://t.co/CQXbtkdFNx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say "the chains of command? Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA Are you on something? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the fuck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA I mean for fuck sake like, the chains of all command ? #WhateverYouBeenReadingYouNeedToPutItDown — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA Not to mention you're an immigrant worker your self! — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Eventually this would prompt a response from McGregor, who attempted to explain his point. The two then went back and forth, exchanging some heated words.

I will refuse to listen to “don’t move more than 2k from home” yet air and sea ports, where the virus first entered, remain fully open. With upwards of 1k passengers in and out daily. It is equivalent to pushing and pulling at the same time.

That command cannot be followed. How? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time?

Too dangerous. Too risky.

Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil.

It simply makes no sense what is being touted. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants.

At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted.

Even food. We have food here.

We must shut shop Sinead.

For now, not forever. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

You must be very careful what language you're using. It's offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

O’Connor concluded with one more tweet that, while not specifically directed at McGregor, spoke on the same issue they were discussing.

Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren't xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

Sinead O’Connor’s position is understandable, given some of the controversial actions Conor McGregor has done in the past. Although this seems more like another situation where he is just being outspoken about the global health crisis. Either way, it was certainly crazy to watch this unfold.