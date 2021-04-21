Conor McGregor Asks Fans if he Should Purchase Manchester United Football Club

Conor McGregor asks his fans if he should buy Manchester United football club, which is one of the most valued sports entities in the entire world. McGregor is unaware of the club’s value. However, it’s fun to see his fans on social media believe that query is feasible.

Recent Struggles

McGregor hasn’t had the luck of the Irish on his side for quite some time now when it comes to producing victories inside the cage. Yes, he could easily dismantle Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, showing shades of his old self. However, Mcgregor came up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and was also knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, making him 1-2 out of his last three fights.

While the record isn’t bad, it’s also not great, which is the standard that both McGregor and the UFC hold Conor to. Nonetheless, McGregor has been vocal on social media lately.

Conor McGregor on Purchasing Manchester United

After a back and forth with Dustin Poirier over a charity dispute, Conor has seemingly reverted to his old brash ways, which he promised that he would. Perhaps it’s pure machismo or delusion, but McGregor asked his fans to purchase Manchester United.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

“Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think,” asked McGregor on Twitter.

Fans React

Of course, fans didn’t have it. Recently, reports came out of McGregor selling his stakes in his Proper 12 whiskey company. However, fans were still smart enough to realize that Conor doesn’t have the funds necessary to buy United.

Currently, Manchester United is valued at well over $4 billion, around the last known public value of the entire UFC. So, while it’s not entirely impossible, the chances of McGregor purchasing Manchester United are slim to none. Especially without a massive loan or a gigantic team of investors.