Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul In Ireland? Popular YouTuber Wants It

Jake Paul continues to push for a boxing showdown with Conor McGregor.

Paul is a popular Internet personality who has taken the combat sports world by storm for better or worse. Paul holds two victories over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley inside the boxing ring. He’s also made some behind-the-scenes moves, helping put together a super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Will The Fight Happen?

It’s 2022 and Jake Paul still hasn’t given up hope on a clash with Conor McGregor. He’s even gone as far as to say he’d fight the “Notorious” one in enemy territory (h/t The Independent).

“I want to fight McGregor. I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland.”

On top of that, Paul doubled down on saying McGregor is partially to thank, or blame depending on who you ask, for the beginning of his boxing run.

“This is partially how the journey (in boxing) started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

Paul has been taking UFC President Dana White to task over fighter pay. He even made a diss track aimed at White. Paul’s issue has been that the UFC boss isn’t paying his fighters nearly as much as top prizefighters in boxing.

Dana’s argument has always been that base salaries don’t tell the whole story and that UFC fighters are welcome to disclose how much they actually make.