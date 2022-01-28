(Video) Jake Paul Releases ‘Dana White Diss Track’, Cris Cyborg Cameos

Jake Paul has dropped a diss track of Dana White.

Diss Track

The popular boxing influencer isn’t a fan of how the UFC boss runs things. Especially, when it comes to fighter pay, treatment and everything in between.

Paul would go off on White in his latest YouTube video, rapping about the president’s antics, his associates and his fighters. The video would last 3 minutes and 36 seconds long and it would be nothing but crazy through and through.

The Opening Sequence

‘The Problem Child’ would even go as far as having former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg make a cameo in the opening scene of the music video. It would start out with ‘White’ (an actor) trying to get Cyborg to sign a 3-fight deal, with $12K for each fight.

“Now you will be risking your life, but if you keep on winning, you can be rich like McGregor.” an actor playing Dana White said. “So, what about long term health care?” Cyborg read her line. “Don’t worry about that right now. Just sign on the dotted line or no one’s going to know who you are.”

Cyborg exits the scene and that’s when everything starts to get wild. The actors playing the UFC brass would laugh, saying she was ‘locked up for life’. Out of nowhere Jake Paul would come into the office with a baseball bat in hand. He’d start off saying this before the rap started:

“Surprise motherf*cker. We’re tired of you treating fighters like this. You greedy bald b*tch. Look at your board, raise pay-per-view-prices and pay fighters less? Sweating like a pig. It’s time to put an end to this sh*t, Dana.”

Paul would then lead a ‘f*ck Dana White’ chant in a crowd full of actors.

This diss track may have focused on the UFC boss, but other stars of the Octagon would be caught in the crossfire. Paul would even take shots at White mentioning his friends such as the Fertitta brothers and ‘The Nelk Boys’.

Here are lines he made up for the fighters.

Jorge Masvidal

“First of all, Masvidal, you ain’t rich. 50 fights for 5 mil, that ain’t sh*t.”

Nate Diaz

“All that lil Stockton shit is cool. But that lisp got me thinking Diaz speak a different language.”

Conor McGregor

“McGregor, I ain’t seen you win in 5 years . You rich little weirdo, ugly ass veneers. Took so many losses, wounded up at VMA’s, trynna fight with MGK. No surprise here. Lamborghini boat, but your career is sinking. Really got me wondering what Dee is thinkin’. I ain’t even dissin’ now, I’m really speaking. Wounded uo in jail too many times with all dat liquor drinkin.”

The full music video is below.