Conor McGregor Personally Delivers Supplies To Children’s Hospitals In Ireland

Conor McGregor Delivers More Medical Supplies In Ireland

It might just barely be May, but Christmas came early for some children’s hospitals in Ireland. This was a result of Conor McGregor making some massive donations of supplies, much of which he delivered personally.

McGregor has been doing a lot to help out the best he can, during this current global health crisis. It initially started out as pleading with officials to take more action to protect the people. Then he put his money where his mouth is, but stepping up and donating €1,000,000 worth of personal protective equipment to hospitals in need throughout Ireland.

Now it seems that Conor McGregor is trying to make some of these donations himself. He recently shared some pictures to his Instagram of him personally delivering some donations to Our Lady Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, the largest pediatric hospital in Ireland. He then took the time to speak with some of the staff, thanking them for their hard work during this difficult time.

This is not the only display of McGregor making these donations. Since the initial reports, several other facilities have also received supplies from the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. This includes the Mercy Hospital in Cork and the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, both of which reported they received deliveries from Conor.

Huge thanks @TheNotoriousMMA for donating thousands of pieces of #COVID19 PPE to @Mercycork #FrontLineHeroes. Some very happy porters collected these this morning at our @mercyfoundcork offices. pic.twitter.com/mw9DvCBxQK — Mícheál Sheridan 🧼💦🖐🏻 (@michealsheridan) April 20, 2020

Last week, the Mater Hospital received a delivery of 20,000 protective masks & 1,200 visors & gloves from McGregor Sports Ltd. This equipment is vital for the protection of our frontline heroes and we are incredibly grateful for this donation. Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/scl1K9Q5ae — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) April 23, 2020

Conor McGregor continues to show that, while his actions are not always the best, he does genuinely care about the Irish people. It is wonderful to see him put so much money and energy into helping these hospitals during this complicated time. It serves as a solid reminder that no matter our differences, we are all in this together.