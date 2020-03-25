Conor McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help Provide Safety Equipment To Hospital Staff

Conor McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help Medical Workers

Conor McGregor is quite passionate about helping out the world during this global health crisis. He showed this in a massive way recently, with an unbelievable gesture of kindness.

Protective gear for hospital workers, such as gloves and face masks, are currently in high demand, and short supply. People have been hoarding these types of products out of fear, and it has left a shortage for doctors and nurses, as well as many other hospital workers who need them most. This is something that Conor McGregor felt he could help with.

McGregor has been pretty vocal about how passionate he is, regarding the current situations going on in the world. However, he decided to put some action behind his talk in a big way. According to a recent tweet from the Irishman, when reached out to by Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe, he detailed everything he is doing to help out during this period. Perhaps the most notable thing he is doing, is purchasing €1 million in personal protective equipment, to donate to hospitals in the most heavily affected area of Ireland.

“Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.”

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

McGregor then goes on to explain that they would be in a lot worse of a situation, if not for the brave hospital workers. Then he reiterated his desire for a more strict lockdown, asking Donohoe to do what he can to push for that.

If this is truly what Conor McGregor has done, it is an unbelievable act of kindness. It is good to see him taking things so seriously, and doing his best to use his status and platform to help keep others safe.