Conor McGregor Makes Generous Donation To Dublin Based Charity

‘Notorious’ donates €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to charity.

Conor McGregor has been seriously getting into the Christmas spirit this year. The 31-year-old Irishman has preached love and understanding over the past week. Now he has made a significant donation to a local charity. ‘Notorious’ is believed to have donated €25,000 in toy store vouchers to the Inner City Helping Homeless charity over the holidays. The charity had been distributing gifts to the less fortunate who may have been struggling to make ends meet this Chrtistmas. The organisation were quick to thank McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin for their generosity. Speaking on Instagram they said.

“Thank you so much to @thenotoriousmma and @deedevlin1who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa’s Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run up to Christmas. We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santa’s Grotto allowing us to help make children’s Christmas more special. Happy Christmas everyone.”

As well as looking after the people of Dublin, McGregor appears to have had an epic Christmas with his own family. He posted a bunch of pictures of all the presents, prepped and ready to be unwrapped the night before.

Despite having a fight lined up with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just a few weeks’ time, McGregor can eat whatever he wants. The fight is contracted at 170lbs, so both men can enjoy Christmas dinner with their families.