Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan Return for Commentary at UFC 260

The pairing of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will be present in the commentary booth once again for UFC 260. Joining the pair will be Jon Anik, who will provide the live play-by-play for the night.

Rogan and DC to Headline Commentary Team for UFC 260

Recently, some fans have voiced their frustrations with the pairing of Rogan and DC. Online, fans of the sport have accused the pair of being biased or having a pre-determied script of hot points to discuss, no matter the activity inside of the cage.

The only problem with DC and Rogan both being on commentary is that it becomes a hang out session and not a commentary job. I don’t need constant technique breakdowns, or play by play calls for every jab, but it’s better than unfunny jokes, and “OHHH WOOOAAAHHHH”. — Calm Cody (@calm_cody) March 24, 2021

Love Anik but Rogan and DC don’t even bother to hide the fact that they’re briefed on which fighters to promote by the UFC brass — Matt Sefton (@mattsefton) March 20, 2021

Fans Sound Off

Details of the desk work were first reported by MMA Junkie.

Regardless of the commentary team, UFC 260 is stacking up to be one of the better cards on paper in recent history. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight championship rematch between current champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

UFC 260

Take a look at the rest of the card for the night:

Heavyweight Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou [a]

Welterweight Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant

Welterweight Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight Marc-André Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

Are fans excited for the card? Furthermore, does the commentary team help or hurt the event?