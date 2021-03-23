(Video) Stipe Miocic Works Last Firefighter Shift Before UFC 260 Fight With Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic wasn’t neglecting any of his firefighter duties heading into fight week.

Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 headliner Saturday night in the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

It will be a rematch of their UFC 220 meeting in January 2018 that saw Miocic dominate Ngannou on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Things will likely go much different this time, but Miocic will be planning on having the same end result.

That said, he has still been balancing his camp with his firefighter duties. That was evident in the first episode of UFC 260 Embedded that showed Miocic completing his final shift before heading into fight week.

You can watch it below:

Miocic Feels Grounded By Being A Firefighter

It still remains surreal that the heavyweight champion of the world is also a firefighter outside the Octagon.

Miocic, however, enjoys that role as he stated in the episode that he felt grounded by being part of the fire station crew. The rest of the episode also features Miocic having food with his family while he is also playing with his daughter.

There’s no doubt that if Miocic does end up defending his title against Ngannou this weekend, he will not only further cement his place as the greatest heavyweight of all time, but he’ll also return to his firefighter duties soon after.