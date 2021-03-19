TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font, Set For UFC Main Events

Former UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw will return after his two-year suspension to fight top contender Cory Sandhagen. The two will headline a UFC event on May 8th.

TJ Dillashaw is back … Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) vs. the surging Cory Sandhagen (@cors_life) has been agreed to for the date of May 8. Five-round main event, per sources. pic.twitter.com/8YOesqZUtl — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021

In alliance with the fight news, Cody Garbrandt has now set his sights on a new opponent. Rob Font. The two have been reported by Brett Okamato to headline a UFC event on May 22nd, Font’s first UFC main event. This will be Garbrandt’s first fight night headliner since he defeated Thomas Almeida in 2016.

Per sources, Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) vs. Rob Font (@RobSFont). May 22. Five rounds. Main event. Sick fight … Who you got? pic.twitter.com/mAWt96o1jk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021

Paging Mr. Font

The surging Font has etched out 3 straight wins over the likes of Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis. This triple threat of a streak would earn him a spot in the bantamweight top 5, sitting currently at #3.

A Bone To Pick With Dillashaw

The New England Cartel member was looking to get a hit on TJ Dillashaw, calling out the former champ after his viral KO win against Moraes. However, things don’t always work out the way you want them to. TJ Dillashaw is now set to be featured in a main event of his own, returning against another divisional elite in Cory Sandhagen earlier that month.

Despite not getting the former champion after his initial call-out, Font will be facing off another person of interest in Cody Garbrandt.

Garbrandt’s Series Of Unfortunate Events

Garbrandt has hit a bit of a streak also, just not the one you brag about. “No Love” received no mercy when he defended his title against Dillashaw at UFC 217. He would go on to lose to his rival in brutal fashion, being TKO’ed. Months later, the two would run it back at UFC 227, where the second time was most certainly not the charm. The rubber match would end in a quicker repeat, with Garbrandt succumbing to strikes in round 1.

After suffering two losses, Garbrandt would take a crack at Pedro Munhoz. After early success in the fight, the over-aggressive bantamweight would rush in and pay for it, losing once again by KO.

Redemption Season

The Team Alpha Male product would finally find his composure last summer at UFC 250 where he earned a fast, buzzer-beater KO over Raphael Assuncao. The finish landed him in the KO of the Year conversation and placed him right back in the mix of top contenders at 135.

The round of success at Bantamweight would push the former champ’s stock up so high, he would be booked to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 in his flyweight debut to capture champ-champ status.

However, an injury would catch the challenger before his highly anticipated title fight. A torn bicep and a call to Dana White later, would cancel the bout. Figueiredo would defend his belt against Alex Perez, acting as Garbrandt’s replacement and would later take on Brandon Moreno 3 weeks later in an absolute war.

The fight would end in a draw, leaving Garbrandt without a title opportunity, as the promotion looks to run it back between the ferocious flyweights.

The Ohio-native went back to his home at 135 to look for a fight in all-time great, Jose Aldo. Despite talks of fighting the legend in April, Garbrandt will now face Font in a battle, a month later.

Garbrandt’s former teammate and rival, TJ Dillashaw will revel against Cory Sandhagen in his long-awaited return. After a positive test for Erythropoietin (EPO) back in 2019, Dillashaw would be suspended and stripped of his bantamweight title.

Dillashaw would wait for 2 years, waiting for the chains of his USADA suspension to be unlocked.

Rising From The Sand

In his time away, a new contender would rise through the rankings. Enter the sandman. Cory Sandhagen has legitimized himself as a top contender at 135lbs, knocking out Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes since last losing to Aljamain Sterling last summer.

Sandhagen would also call-out TJ Dillashaw, multiple times. ‘The Sandman’ would be given his dream. His quest to put Dillashaw back to sleep after coming off a 2-year layoff, would take a step closer to reality.

The Return of the King

However, Dillashaw is more motivated than ever to gain back his title. Immersing himself in talk that he is the real bantamweight champion of the world is a bold claim that he wants to cement again. A win over Sandhagen puts him right back into the mixer.