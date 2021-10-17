Aspen Ladd’s Coach On UFC Vegas 40 Loss: ‘I Take All The Blame’

UFC Vegas 40 may have flown under the radar this weekend, but a hot topic emerged from it. One subject that was up for debate was the corner of Aspen Ladd in her first main event appearance.

The gun-shy Ladd would end up going all 5 rounds but would lose a unanimous decision to Norma Dumont.

Coaches’ Comments

The end of each of the 5 rounds would be caught on the ESPN+ broadcast. And yes, there was some controversy with the cornering among team Ladd.

Jim West who plays boyfriend and head coach to Aspen Ladd would attempt to coach Ladd to victory, but the couple would not end up in the winners circle. With things going south for the featherweight debutant, West would attempt to turn things in the right directions. This would include some ‘harsh’ statements from the coach.

“You’re down 3-0,” West said heading into round 4. “Please tell me what you’re doing. You have to throw more than one punch, fight to win! You have to finish.”

West has pushed his fighter to victory before (vs. Yana Kunitskaya) while firing her up in between rounds, but these words would not do the trick this time.

Backlash

Miesha Tate, the former UFC bantamweight champion and a usual critic of team Ladd, would show her disapproval online.

This is ABUSE, what a douche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit. https://t.co/hDx7g9aDoU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

You’re joking me right? Maybe the only reason she’s even starting slow is because of him. She is a FIGHTER and there’s only one thing holding her back. https://t.co/GKnpaIP7HU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

Glad I’m not the only one to see it https://t.co/BKtB5mNL6B — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

West’s Statement

Miesha Tate claimed coach West would not take credit for Ladd’s loss, however he would end up doing it, following the defeat.

“Tonight was not our night. It’s been our night many many times at the highest level but not tonight. I blame myself. Though it may not be my fault. it’s not up for debate. I take all the blame. Yes after the first couple rounds I may have been a little harsh but i know aspen and at that time technical conversation was not in the cards being down 3 rounds. Nonetheless i own it and i am sorry @aspenladd from the bottom of my heart I will continue to be better each time.”

Aspenn Ladd Issues Statement:

Not my night. Congrats to my opponent. We will be back better. In the mean time I finally got to get back in there after nearly 2 years. Now it’s time to take a step back, take a breath, and get back to fighting and feeling like myself again. On to the next.