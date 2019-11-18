Chuck Liddell Doubles Down on Beating Prime Mike Tyson

Chuck Liddell Believes He Would Have Defeated Mike Tyson… Still

For some reason, lately, there’s been an overswell of crossover call-outs from both MMA and boxing stars. Tyson Fury would love to compete against Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic. Both Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley have expressed wanting to box Canelo Alvarez. Recently, UFC legend Chuck Liddell said that he would have defeated Mike Tyson in his prime. Fans have been a bit skeptical of Liddell’s words recently and often wonder if his health is completely intact due to his actions. However, Liddell doubled down on the comments but this time, he added stipulations and reasoning.

When Chuck Liddell said he could defeat Mike Tyson, most fans just ignored the comments. They thought to themselves that Chuck was just displaying the proper athlete mindset. Always believing in yourself and never thinking that failing is an option. However, once Liddell continued on, fans started to wonder how Chuck was about a potential fight with “Iron” Mike. Nonetheless, he took to Twitter to clarify his comments and tell fans exactly what he would have done if the pair were to have squared off.

Liddell Clarifies Tyson Comments

Look 1) I’m talking about when we were fighting 2) I’d take him down so he’d have one shot on my way in 3) I’m a big fan of mike and have no desire to fight him. But hypothetically speaking, when we were fighting, yes I would’ve beat him! https://t.co/EYKCogSs60 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 14, 2019

Look 1) I’m talking about when we were fighting 2) I’d take him down so he’d have one shot on my way in 3) I’m a big fan of mike and have no desire to fight him. But hypothetically speaking, when we were fighting, yes I would’ve beat him!

Liddell wrote that when he said he could beat Mike, he was referring to when both fighters were in their prime. Second, he made it clear that he would have taken Mike down to the ground. Lastly, Chuck emphasized that he’s a huge fan of Tyson and had no desire to fight him. However, he still believes that if the two were to fight at that time, he would have won.

Fans Sound Off

Fans immediately weighed in on the topic as Chuck made his gameplan for the fight public. The majority consensus was that Liddell wouldn’t even last three entire minutes in front of a prime Mike Tyson. That includes the ability of Chuck being able to use the takedowns. However, Chuck commented once more saying that the fight wouldn’t even last three minutes on the feet.

He won’t get three minutes I’d shoot right away. He had no ground training or takedown defense training at all. So he’d have to catch me on the way in or he’d never get off the ground period! https://t.co/juixbvqjJ8 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 18, 2019

He won’t get three minutes I’d shoot right away. He had no ground training or takedown defense training at all. So he’d have to catch me on the way in or he’d never get off the ground period!

Does Liddell sound crazy? Or, do fight fans believe that in their primes, Liddell would have been able to defeat “Iron” Mike Tyson? Let us know in the comments below.