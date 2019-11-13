Chuck Liddell: I’d Beat Mike Tyson In A Street Fight

Chuck Liddell Says He Would Beat Mike Tyson In A Fight

Chuck Liddell has nothing but respect for boxing legend Mike Tyson. Nevertheless, he firmly believes he could beat Tyson in a fight.

Liddell has long been compared to Tyson, for various reasons. “The Iceman” is an MMA legend, while the same can be said for “Iron” Mike with boxing. Moreover, they have a similar style in a sense, relying on overwhelming pressure and heavy shots. The pair both had an air of invincibility about them in their primes.

Therefore, the question has always been pondered: who would win in a fight? MMA fans will say Chuck Liddell, while supports of the sweet science will lean to Mike Tyson. With both men well past their sell-by dates, it seems unlikely the pair will ever compete. However this has not stopped the speculation on how it would go.

Liddell says he knows the answer to this age old question. Speaking with Ed Mylett, he is confident that he could beat Mike Tyson in a street fight. He was asked what would happen if the two met in an alley somewhere.

“If it were a street fight, I’d win. I mean, he’s got a puncher’s chance. He’s got a chance to catch me coming in. But other than that, it’s over”

This is a bold sentiment from Liddell. Nonetheless this fight is likely never going to happen. Tyson has not competed since 2005, and is now 53 years old. On the other hand, the 49 year old Chuck had a bout earlier this year. However, he lost in the trilogy fight to Tito Ortiz, being knocked out in the first.

Who would you favor in a fight between Chuck Liddell and Mike Tyson?