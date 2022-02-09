Chris Weidman Shoots For UFC Return In 2022: “I’m Doing Everything”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman is targeting a comeback.

Weidman hasn’t been seen in action since April 2021. He went one-on-one with Uriah Hall and the bout ended in 17 seconds. That’s because Weidman’s leg snapped after throwing a kick that was checked by Hall.

Weidman’s Road Back To The Octagon

Chris Weidman was a guest on MMAFighting‘s The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. During the show, Weidman shared that he plans on having a fight in 2022.

“I want to fight before I turn 38 in June. That’s my goal. I hate seeing the older age on the screen when I get introduced. I’ve always been like that, even when I was in my 20s. I don’t want to be 29, I want to be 28 for the next one. So I still have that in me a little bit, now I’m just way older. So if I could fight around early June, that would be great. Again, there’s a lot in the air and it’s very unpredictable. “This is a very serious injury. I’ve been through lots of injuries before, obviously you know I’ve had 25 surgeries. This is very different. There’s a lot of moving parts. So I have goals when I’d like to fight but I’m not going to die over a month or two difference. I am coming back and I am coming back in 2022.”

The “All-American” also stressed that he continues to endure pain when he’s moving around. So, he isn’t quite ready just yet.

“I’m doing everything,” Weidman said. “My leg’s not where I need it to be yet, to be happy going into the octagon against world-class guys and think I can be the best in the world. It’s not there yet just because of strength and a little bit of pain I’m still dealing in the lower leg while moving around.”

For Weidman, the ability to return to action would be quite the feat. When he does return, he’ll look to get his first victory since Aug. 2020.