 Skip to Content

Chris Weidman’s Broken Leg From UFC 261 Undergoes Successful Surgery

Former UFC Champ Chris Weidman has went through a successful surgery on his broken leg and is now recovering.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Chris Weidman’s Broken Leg From UFC 261 Undergoes Successful Surgery
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The road to recovery begins now for Chris Weidman.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion’s return to the Octagon wouldn’t last long. With the throwing of his first kick, would come a horrific injury. Once Weidman’s kick connected to the shin of Uriah Hall’s, the bone marrow would break and bend drastically. The fight was over and no one could argue otherwise. 

What Goes Around, Comes Around?

Many in the MMA community referenced and compared Weidman’s freak injury to what happened at UFC 168, nearly 8 years ago. Weidman would check a leg kick from Anderson Silva and the leg would snap in half for the Brazilian, stopping the fight. 

Dec 28, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: graphic content) Anderson Silva (blue gloves) breaks his leg on a kick to Chris Weidman (red gloves) during their UFC middleweight championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea – USA TODAY

The freak injury has taken place in every single rematch Weidman has competed in.

First in his rematch against Silva, where he successfully defended his Middleweight title and last weekend against Hall, where this horrible phenomenon of sorts would come in full circle. 

Weidman’s Current State

After breaking his right leg, Weidman was immediately carried out on a stretcher, and driven straight to the hospital for surgery.

Luckily for him, the surgery would turn out successfully. Weidman’s wife, Marivi would provide an update on his health and the circumstances around the rare result. 

“Well that was horrible,” Mrs. Weidman wrote on Instagram.  “Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord!

“My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation.”

Time To Hang Up The Gloves?

It is unknown at the time whether the 36 year-old will ever fight again. He was looking to piece together another title run after decisioning Omari Akhmedov in his last fight, however the future looks foggy for the former champion. 

Injuries like these are very hard to come back from, but Weidman is a fighter and will look to fight on, especially in his road to recovery. 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Zhang Statement Rose
Zhang Weili Wants Immediate Rematch Against Rose Namajunas After UFC 261 KO Loss
← Read Last Post
Namajunas Zhang
Rose Namajunas Credits Dexterity to High Kick KO Against Weili Zhang
Read Next Post →