Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Kill ‘Easy Money’ Israel Adesanya, Adesanya Responds

Chimaev didn't seem too impressed by Adesanya's unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 headliner.

Written by Abhinav Kini
Last updated on February 13th, 2022
Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev
It’s fair to say Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed with Israel Adesanya last night.

Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight crown for the fourth time after he outpointed Robert Whittaker over five rounds in their rematch at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.

While it was much more competitive than their first meeting, Adesanya did more than enough to defend his title, even if some observers felt he could have gone for the kill more.

Chimaev, meanwhile, saw nothing that particularly impressed him and believes the champion is easy money for him.

“@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪”

Israel Adesanya Gives One-Word Response To Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev’s tweet was brought up during Adesanya’s post-fight press conference and when asked his thoughts on the statement, “The Last Stylebender” needed just one word.

“Okay.”

You can watch it below:

As to whether a fight between them could happen, it’s certainly possible.

While Chimaev is currently targeting Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title, “Borz” has competed in middleweight as well and would seemingly have no problem switching back-and-forth from 170 to 185 and vice-versa.

If Adesanya continues to clean up the division, it’ll only be a matter of time until Chimaev ends up facing him — provided he continues to win himself.

