Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Kill ‘Easy Money’ Israel Adesanya, Adesanya Responds

It’s fair to say Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed with Israel Adesanya last night.

Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight crown for the fourth time after he outpointed Robert Whittaker over five rounds in their rematch at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.

While it was much more competitive than their first meeting, Adesanya did more than enough to defend his title, even if some observers felt he could have gone for the kill more.

Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract…go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Chimaev, meanwhile, saw nothing that particularly impressed him and believes the champion is easy money for him.

“@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪”

@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022

Israel Adesanya Gives One-Word Response To Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev’s tweet was brought up during Adesanya’s post-fight press conference and when asked his thoughts on the statement, “The Last Stylebender” needed just one word.

“Okay.”

You can watch it below:

Israel Adesanya responded to Khamzat Chimaev's tweet: "Okay" 😐 pic.twitter.com/nbsI0eW17h — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 13, 2022

As to whether a fight between them could happen, it’s certainly possible.

While Chimaev is currently targeting Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title, “Borz” has competed in middleweight as well and would seemingly have no problem switching back-and-forth from 170 to 185 and vice-versa.

If Adesanya continues to clean up the division, it’ll only be a matter of time until Chimaev ends up facing him — provided he continues to win himself.