Martial Arts

Fighters

Guides

Everything Else

Gear Reviews

Supplements Reviews

Calculators

MMA News

Israel Adesanya Outpoints Robert Whittaker In Competitive Rematch – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

Adesanya defended his middleweight title for the fourth time after outpointing Whittaker over five rounds in the UFC 271 headliner.

Written by Abhinav Kini
Last updated on February 13th, 2022
Israel Adesanya
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271.

Round 1

Lots of feinting early on. Both fighters are looking to land leg kicks. Whittaker with an oblique kick attempt. Adesanya lands a leg kick. He follows it up with a jab to the body. Whittaker avoids a head kick. Whittaker lands another oblique kick which causes Adesanya to switch stances momentarily. Adesanya connects with a leg kick. He follows it up with a few more soon after. Adesanya misses a question mark kick. Adesanya drops Whittaker with a straight left but seems content with letting him back up. Whittaker fails with a sloppy takedown attempt. Whittaker eats another leg kick. Adesanya stuffs another takedown attempt.

Round 2

Whittaker misses a head kick. He’s more aggressive now. Whittaker is throwing and swinging a lot more like the first fight, but he’s still missing a lot. Whittaker partially connects with a left hook but is still missing for the most part. Whittaker misses another head kick. Adesanya responds with a leg kick. Whittaker shoots and gets the takedown. However, Adesanya gets to his feet soon after. Whittaker clinches him against the fence. They eventually separate. Whittaker partially blocks a head kick. Adesanya lands a jab but eats a leg kick in response. Whittaker blocks a head kick. 

Round 3

Adesanya misses a head kick. Whittaker connects with a jab but eats a body kick soon after. Whittaker jabs again. Both fighters land in the pocket. Whittaker goes for the takedown as Adesanya lands a leg kick. Adesanya defends and threatens with a front choke. He lands a knee before Whittaker gets out. Whittaker takes Adesanya down as the latter attempts a head kick. Adesanya gets to his feet but Whittaker has his back. Adesanya eventually separates. Adesanya connects with a huge leg kick. Both fighters land partially as they meet in the pocket. Adesanya connects with a body kick to end the round.

Round 4

Whittaker opens with an oblique kick to Adesanya’s knee. He connects with a left hook soon after. Adesanya partially lands a body kick. The champion connects with a big leg kick soon after. Whittaker times a takedown well and ends up on Adesanya’s back while he’s on his feet. He threatens with a rear naked choke but Adesanya remains calm and eventually gets him off. The action slows down a bit. Adesanya lands a couple of leg kicks. Whittaker connects with a few jabs. Whittaker clinches him up against the fence and lands a knee. They separate. Whittaker lands a nice right. The round ends as Adesanya misses a high kick.

Round 5

Whittaker eats a leg kick but lands a left afterward. Adesanya lands a body kick. He follows it up with another one. Whittaker lands a huge jab that snaps Adesanya’s head back. Adesanya connects with a leg kick. He defends a takedown attempt afterward. The action is stopped momentarily as Whittaker suffers an inadvertent eye poke. Whittaker explodes with a big takedown but Adesanya gets to his feet right away. Whittaker lands a left on the break. Whittaker goes for another takedown attempt but Adesanya defends well until the end.

Official Result: Israel Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Related

Leave a Comment