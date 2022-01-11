UFC Fighter Cheyanne Vlismas Claims She’s Been Hiding, Husband Fires Back

UFC fighters Cheyanne Vlismas and JP Buys are in the midst of a nasty split.

Vlismas and Buys are married but are said to be in the process of a divorce. Cheyanne has called on JP to sign the divorce papers and stop “taking money” from her.

Cheyanne Vlismas & JP Buys Get Personal

Cheyanne Vlismas recently spoke to MMAFighting.com and claimed that she’s hiding overseas due to the current situation with her husband.

“Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be. I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer. I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for. “As far as 2022, you’ll see me, but I have no answers. And honestly, it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anything. “No one knows where I’m at, and I’m actually keeping it that way. A lot of things happened before my fight — and even after my fight — and I decided what’s best is to just escape. I’ve been gone now for two weeks and I love it. I’m overseas and just living my life.”

JP caught wind of the interview and took to Twitter to air out some dirty laundry.

@MMAFighting Hiding from what? In a country no one knows where she’s at? Everyone here knows she has been in Batumi Georgia with Roman, the same guy she has been having an affair with behind my back. While still married. https://t.co/0b1BJH9zjR — JP Buys (@wrestling_Jp) January 10, 2022

Vlismas last fought back in December. She defeated Mallory Martin via unanimous decision. The fight earned Vlismas a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Vlismas had been the talk of the MMA community in late July with her reaction to a “Performance of the Night” bonus after finishing Gloria de Paula. “The Warrior Princess” said she got emotional because she was “broke” throughout her pro MMA career.