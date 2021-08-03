(Video) Cheyanne Buys Speaks on Performance Bonus: “I’ve been so broke my whole life because of this sport”

Cheyanne Buys is thankful for her $5ok performance bonus awarded to her from the UFC. Before the money, Buys admitted that her bank account was negative and that the sport of MMA is the reason why.

UFC Vegas 33

UFC Vegas 33 was a bizarre card that saw a host of fights get canceled for many reasons. From fighters missing weight to the point where fights were called off to covid-19 protocol, Buys slowly made her way into the co-main event of the evening.

Cheyanne fought Gloria de Paula in a strawweight fight. Buys lived up to her co-main event slot by putting on one of the best performances of her young MMA career.

Buys landed a head kick that sent de Paula to the canvas. Immediately after, she followed up with punches that rendered Gloria unable to continue. Due to her performance, Buys was awarded the “performance of the Night” bonus, granting her a well-earned extra $50,000.

Buys on Finances and Performance Bonus

After the fight, Cheyanne spoke to the media about the battle and the money. But more importantly, she shed light on her financial situation and how the money changed her life. Additionally, she spoke about her standard winnings and how they wouldn’t have been enough to gain income from the fight.

“I was okay if I won and that check was gone because I made that move out here and I knew that this fight was just gonna be for the move. It was the best decision me and my husband made for our careers and just to get that bonus… “I’ve been so broke my whole life because of this sport but it’s so worth it to me because I love this sport, but to get a $50,000 paycheck, my husband’s gonna tell me to put it away, I’m definitely gonna want to buy some nice stuff, but I like to buy a little bit of things for the house and for my animals. I really like to spoil my family, but this week I’m definitely taking my team to go get a nice dinner. It’s life-changing for sure, but I’ve got to put the money away and just go out there and fight again.”

It’s a shame that professional athletes who perform for a company with an estimated value of over $4 billion are still struggling to make ends meet. Each story close to Buys is a black eye for the company and an eye-opener for young fighters worldwide.