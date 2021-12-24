Charles Oliveira To Justin Gaethje: If You Talk Crap To Sell The Fight Say It ‘To My Face’

Charles Oliveira doesn’t appreciate how Justin Gaethje has gone about his trash talk.

Oliveira is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He’s fresh off his first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier on Dec. 11 at UFC 269. The man known as “do Bronx” secured the rear-naked choke for the third-round submission finish.

After the fight, Oliveira and Gaethje had a friendly exchange backstage.

Charles Oliveira Urges Gaethje To Talk Trash To His Face

It didn’t take Gaethje long to tell media members that he wants to break Oliveira’s face. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Charles Oliveira said Gaethje should keep that same energy whenever they cross paths.

“The guy is talking a bunch of crap the entire time, and when we meet face-to-face he says he has all the respect for me and what I do — and two minutes later he’s saying he’ll break my face and saying a bunch of stuff. “These guys hype things up and try to sell the fight with something they are not. If you’re a humble guy, if you’re a respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy that talks crap, you have to sell the fight talking crap the entire time — to my face and behind my back.”

UFC President Dana White has said that Gaethje earned the next shot at Oliveira’s 155-pound gold. “The Highlight” has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. He had a three-round war with Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 268. That event took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.

Oliveira is riding a 10-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a fight since Dec. 2017. During this stretch, Oliveira has only gone the distance once and that was against Tony Ferguson.