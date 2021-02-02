Michael Chandler Interested in Justin Gaethje Fight to Determine Most Violent UFC Fighter

Michael Chandler wants to be the world’s most violent fighter. In order to solidify holding that title, he believes he has to go through Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is often referred to as MMA’s human highlight reel. However, now that Chandler is in the UFC, he’d like to face Gaethje in a violent battle.

Emerging Superstar

Michael Chandler is enjoying his newfound superstardom after his impressive UFC debut. At UFC 257, Chandler made his mark on the lightweight division by taking out a ranked opponent in Dan Hooker. And, it only took him 2 minutes and 30 seconds to do so.

Chandler on Facing Gaethje

Now that Chandler has a win under his belt, he’d like to face even higher competition. Although, “Iron” Mike’s initial plans were to face someone in the top 5 upon his UFC arrival. Recently, he spoke with ESPN and expressed his desires to face Gaethje.

“If I had it my way, it would be Justin Gaethje because it is a fight that excites me and it is a fight that I match up extremely well against Justin Gaethje,” said Chandler. “You had a guy who I tangled with a couple of times named Eddie Alvarez who beat Justin Gaethje, whenever they fought for the unofficial title of the most violent guy in mixed martial arts. The most violent guy in the UFC. Eddie Alvarez won that fight. I think I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC. If Justin Gaethje wants to prove that, he’s gonna need to step in the Octagon against me.”

Potential Fireworks

Matching Gaethje and Chandler has the potential for Fight of the Year written all over it. Each competitor would safely be able to say that they’ve never been a part of a fight that’s been perceived as boring to fight fans.

So, would fans enjoy seeing Chandler vs Gaethje? If so, should the UFC create a violent title around the event in a similar fashion to the BMF title?