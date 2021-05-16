Michael Chandler Feels Right Where He’s Supposed To Be: ‘I Am Still World Class’

Michael Chandler still believes he’s world class and here to stay in the top of the lightweight division.

Chandler took on Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner last night for the vacant lightweight crown. After hurting Oliveira in the first, it appeared Chandler was on his way to becoming UFC champion.

However, Oliveira showed plenty of heart as he survived and went on to TKO Chandler in the second round to become the new lightweight king.

It was a big blow for Chandler, however, he remained upbeat following his first setback in the UFC.

“I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Chandler said at the post-fight press conference. “I do. I was just enjoying the moment, the fans back. … I just felt like I was in the right moment. A smile was on my face again. I feel like I’m fighting on borrowed time still. There were moments in my career where I’d never thought I’d end up here. I never thought the door would open and now it has. The first one was the highest of highs. “This one, it’s not the lowest of lows, because Charles Oliveira is world class. Fighting for a UFC title is a world-class opportunity. But as my son knows, every young man falls, but every young man gets back up. The sun will rise tomorrow. When I fly home without the belt, we’ve got some explaining to do but we’re going to figure it out.”

Chandler Still Believes He Can Beat Anybody In Top Five

Regardless of the defeat, Chandler certainly showed he belonged with the elite of the UFC after spending so much of his career in Bellator.

And he still remains confident he can beat anybody in the top five.

“Here we are. I’ve been here before after losses,” Chandler added. “This sport moves quickly. I am still world class. Anybody next to get me into line for the title again, I believe I can beat them and then beat anybody in the top five so we’ll see what happens.”

Perhaps a date with Justin Gaethje is next.

You can see his full post-fight press conference below.