Michael Chandler in Favor of Poirier vs McGregor 4: “If I’m Poirier, I’m just waiting out”

Michael Chandler favors Dustin Poirier, making as much money as possible by facing Conor McGregor for the fourth time. Perhaps Chandler wants a clean lane to the UFC’s lightweight championship.

Poirier on Fighting McGregor

Before the trilogy fight between Poirier and McGregor, Dustin spoke to the media about the matchup. He talked about the importance of handling his responsibilities as a father—including facing McGregor instead of fighting for the title due to the financial incentives.

“Me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t have got pay-per-view (points),” Poirier said. “I’d have gotten a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense. I’m a prizefighter. If I’m gonna make five, six, seven, 10 times the amount of money to fight (Conor McGregor), I’m a father, I’m a husband and I have priorities.”

Chandler on Poirier vs McGregor 4

Other UFC lightweights such as Michael Chandler were in favor of the business decision. Speaking with Helen Yee, Chandler expressed what he would do if he were in Dustin’s position.

“If Poirier goes and wins the title, can Conor come right back and fight Poirier if he has the title? Crazier things have happened,” said Chandler. “So if I’m Poirier, I’m just waiting out and waiting for Conor 4, especially after he said numerous things about my wife and my kids and killing me, all that kind of stuff. But I also know and this is a testament to Poirier as a competitor, he wants to win the ultimate prize in mixed martial arts.” “He’s been an interim champion, but he hasn’t full-fledged, 100 percent undisputed champion. So I think the competitor in him will go fight Charles Oliveira, but there’s an inkling, there’s a part of me that says (he) might as well wait out and get the big money fight in Conor.”

Would fans of the sport like to see Poirier face McGregor for a fourth consecutive time?