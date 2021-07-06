Dustin Poirier Focused on Maximizing Cash Over Lightweight Title Fight: “I’m a father, I’m a husband and I have priorities.”

Dustin Poirier could have fought for the UFC lightweight championship after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Instead, Poirier elected to face McGregor in a trilogy match to settle the score against Conor and maximize the amount of cash to take home.

Poirier on Considering Cash Over Championships for Now

Speaking to ESPN, Poirier spoke about the benefits of taking the trilogy fight over fighting for the title.

“Me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t have got pay-per-view (points),” Poirier said. “I’d have gotten a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense. I’m a prizefighter. If I’m gonna make five, six, seven, 10 times the amount of money to fight (Conor McGregor), I’m a father, I’m a husband and I have priorities.” “If I am the best in the world, then I’m gonna beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling down on yourself,” he continued. “I’m a gambling man. I believe in my skills and fighting. So I just doubled down. That’s what it was.”

Poirier Finishes McGregor via TKO in Second Fight

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event rematch at UFC 257. His jab was accurate in placement. His newly trademarked shoulder strikes were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. However, McGregor came out in a standard boxing stance, shying away from his trademark sideways karate style.

Nevertheless, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond,” applied the pressure to create controlled chaos inside the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory.

Talk about ‘Paid in Full.’

Will Poirier be able to repeat the success of his last fight against McGregor?