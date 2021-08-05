Michael Chandler Says Justin Gaethje Fight in Jeopardy for UFC 268: “I will not be vaccinated at that point”

Michael Chandler won’t be fully vaccinated when he is scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The fight is expected to occur in New York City, recently implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for indoor events.

Recently, major cities, such as New York, have begun implementing mandatory proof of vaccinations. So, New Yorkers who wish to participate in indoor activities such as the gym, dining, and sporting events will have to show evidence that they have been vaccinated.

UFC 268 is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, many fans of the sport have feared that the event would either be canceled or removed due to the UFC’s lenient policy regarding fighters being vaccinated.

On Instagram Live, Chandler gave his perspective on why he isn’t vaccinated. He stated that he would eventually get a covid shot when it becomes FDA-approved.

Michael Chandler on Not Being Vaccinated

“I just saw that New York is dropping some heavy mandates on the city of New York City,” Chandler said Wednesday on Instagram Live. “Basically, they’re requiring you to be vaccinated (and) show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor performances and entertainment. Obviously a UFC card, a UFC fight being thrown at Madison Square Garden is considered indoor entertainment and indoor performance. I will not be vaccinated at that point. I don’t know how many fighters, if I was to fight on that Nov. 6 card – or whoever is fighting on Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden – I don’t know how many fighters will be vaccinated. I don’t really have a tally on who is or isn’t.

Chandler Says he’s Not Anti-Vax

“It’s not that I’m anti-vax. It’s not that I don’t believe in the vaccine, necessarily. I’m just not going to get the vaccine until it’s 100 percent FDA approved. We’ve had hundreds of clinical trials, just like we had the vaccines that my son has had – measles and chicken pox and all of the vaccines that have been around for 100 years that have been proven. We shall see. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” “More than anything, the chances of the UFC being able to sell out Madison Square Garden with only people that are vaccinated really cuts down their ability to sell out Madison Square Garden. So I don’t really know. I think it calls into question if Madison Square Garden will actually happen, to be honest with you guys. The UFC is brilliant and genius at putting things together and putting their fights together. But as I said, I’m not anti-vaccine. I think vaccines are effective. It’s everybody’s choice whether they want to take the vaccine. I won’t be vaccinated by Nov. 6, so I won’t be able to perform or entertain at Madison Square Garden. So we shall see.”

