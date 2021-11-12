(Video) Michael Chandler Gets Face Fixed Up With 22 Stitches After Justin Gaethje Fight

Michael Chandler showed true grit and a warrior’s heart in his battle against Justin Gaethje last weekend.

While the former Bellator Lightweight Champion may have lost a decision at UFC 268, he won the respect of many fans (and even Conor McGregor) who praised him for putting on a ‘fight of the year’ contender. It’s a fight that will be remembered forever.

Recovery

For Chandler, the war at Madison Square Garden isn’t just on his mind, it literally lives on his face. ‘Iron’ Mike would show off some heavy battle damage post-fight. He has been seen with healing masks to help him recover faster.

Despite the hits he took, his sense of humor is still looking to be intact.

A ‘Stitchy’ Situation

Chandler would also have to take a much more hurtful approach in his recovery, something he is all too well familiar with: stitches. He would have to take with the double digits this time around, with 22 stitches being laced around his cuts.

The process is obviously not fun at all, but its the cost of being a true warrior like Chandler. The top contender put it all on the line at UFC 268 and now the doctor is patching up his sacrifice accordingly.