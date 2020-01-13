Custom Cowboy Cerrone Budweiser Cans Available for UFC 246

Donald Cerrone Gets Custom Budweiser Label for UFC 246

The promotion for UFC 246 is finally ramping up. The buzz in the air for Conor McGregor’s return has been massive. And, the more time that passes, pundits are thinking about the matchup in more depth than ever before. At first, many people considered the matchup to be a tune-up fight to get Conor back into the win column. However, now many people consider Donald Cerrone to be a threat to actually beat McGregor. “Cowboy” has been backed by various coaches and fighters to come out with a win. Now, he’s also being backed by one of his biggest sponsors in Budweiser.

UFC 246 Promotion

Before the fight between McGregor and Cerrone was even announced, Cowboy put out various teasers to secure the bout. One of his tactics was putting a bottle of Conor’s Proper no 12 whiskey against his Budweiser. Fast forward to know and the tactics worked. In fact, they worked so well that Cerrone will be getting custom Budweiser packaging heading into UFC 246.

Cerrone Custom Budweiser Label

The label looks similar to the usual Budweiser packaging. However, the custom label features Cerrone in his trademark cowboy hat. Additionally, all of his UFC records will be listed on each can.

The cans also feature a quote from Cerrone in regard to the working class of America.

“I want all the blue-collar American working-class people to know that I’m out there fighting for them. People ask me, (Why don’t you take time off?) but the working class doesn’t take time off. They’re out there working every day. That’s what I do, too. I want them to know there is hope, and I’m out there just like they are,“ wrote Cowboy.

Unfortunately, the custom can will only be available for fans that are in Las Vegas for the fights. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of move Proper no 12 makes next in regards to promoting the event.