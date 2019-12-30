VIDEO: Fan Makes Epic McGregor vs Cerrone Promo

Fan-Made Promo For McGregor vs Cerrone Will Bring Chills

Conor McGregor is set to face Donald Cerrone in the first PPV of the year. Ahead of this massive event, a fan made an incredible promotional video, to get you hyped.

McGregor vs Cerrone is sure to be a massive affair. Not only is it an incredible fight on paper, but it marks the return of the Irishman. Conor has not competed since November of 2017, in a losing effort to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Therefore, fans have been waiting for the return of the sport’s biggest star.

Standing across from Conor McGregor is Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who is coming off of two loses of his own. One of the best fighters to never win a UFC title, Cerrone holds more wins than anyone in the organization. He will be looking to earn the biggest win of his career on January 18th.

Ahead of this massive bout between McGregor and Cerrone, there is certainly some buzz in the air. However, just in case you were not feeling the energy, YouTuber Youssef Hannoun has you covered. He created a trailer for the fight, entitled “Legends,” and it is quite incredible.

This minute and a half long promo does a great job telling the tale of this fight. From the multiple legal issues McGregor has been facing, to the back and forth he had with Cerrone years ago, it details it all. The fine editing makes this easy to watch, and gets the juices flowing in excitement.

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is the main event of UFC 246, taking place on January 18th. Who do you think will win the bout?