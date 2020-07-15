Henry Cejudo is not out of the fight game entirely.

Cejudo retired in May following his bantamweight title defense over Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249.

He has since stated the only fight in mixed martial arts that would get him back was a potential featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. That remains the case today, especially after seeing the Aussie’s controversial split decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 251 this past weekend.

“I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo said in a recent interview. “… Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. “I was going for Volkanovski, like I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about two inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were ever to fight, if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.”

Cejudo Looking For Legacy Fight

While it would appear to most that money would get Cejudo back in the game, legacy is more important for him at this point.

That is why he is targeting a fight with Volkanovski with the hopes of becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion — something he feels would further cement his claim as the greatest fighter of all time.

“It’s [being paid] appetizing but I think it’s more of the legacy fight that I’m looking for,” Cejudo added. “I’m looking to make my name even bigger, man. I defended both my belts, an Olympic title — I would love to add another belt to my name. “… I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time, in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C’.”

Whether the UFC would be on board with that idea remains to be seen.