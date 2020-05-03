(Photo) Henry Cejudo Is Ripped Ahead Of UFC 249

Cejudo Transforms After 12-Week Training Camp

It’s fair to say that Henry Cejudo is ready for UFC 249 next weekend.

The bantamweight champion was initially scheduled to defend his title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil later this month. However, that event was scrapped amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with UFC 249 instead taking place May 9.

But with Aldo unable to travel outside Brazil, Cejudo needed a new opponent. In stepped former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz as he will now look to regain his title against Cejudo in the UFC 249 co-main event.

And despite all the uncertainty of the last few weeks of whom and whether he would fight, Cejudo continued to train. And the results of his 12-week training camp are there for all to see.

“I really don’t know the difference between being in camp or Covid-19 quarantine. But I will say this, I’m out to seek and destroy! #andstill @neuroforceone”

I really don’t know the difference between being in camp or Covid-19 quarantine. But I will say this, I’m out to seek and destroy! #andstill @neuroforceone pic.twitter.com/YlzVfOvbdM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 2, 2020

Cejudo will not only look to make it six wins in a row next weekend, but also add another big name in Cruz to his resume.

His last few wins have come against the likes of Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes. If he could add Cruz to that list, we’re looking at arguably the greatest lower-weight fighter of all time — that is, if he isn’t already considered that.