Henry Cejudo on Aljamain Sterling DQ Title Victory: “I Would Have Pulled the Same Thing”

Henry Cejudo didn’t retire his “king of cringe” gimmick once he retired from mixed martial arts. Earlier, rumors swirled that Cejudo took himself out of the USADA testing pool, eliminating any chances of a comeback in the near future. However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Cejudo gave his thoughts about the illegal knee of Petr Yan on Aljamain Sterling. Which, seemingly has given Cejudo a new desire to compete.

Sterling vs Yan

Scorecards were all over the place for the matchup between Yan and Sterling. From a viewership standpoint, Petr was seemingly winning the fight after finding his timing and distance after the first round presumably in favor of Sterling. But, as the fight continued, Sterling was blasted with an illegal knee as a downed opponent in the 4th round. Yan was ultimately disqualified due to his actions, losing his world title in the process.

Cejudo Speaks on Aljamain Sterling

Speaking with Brett Okamoto, Cejudo gave his thoughts on the bantamweight title fight.

“He made the right decision,” said Cejudo on Sterling not continuing to fight. “Whether everybody wants to believe it or not, he’s gonna get a second crack at the belt. And who knows? Maybe the second time is a charm,” “If I was losing the fight, I would have pulled the same thing Aljamain Sterling did,” continued Henry. “Because to me, it’s all about winning. And I’m the greatest winner that’s ever stepped in that damn octagon and in the sport. It’s almost like this breath, it’s like if Michael Jordan wants to go as he did into baseball and then win a world series string. It’s like Lebron James was to go into football and win a superball ring, nobody has done that. I’ve done in two sports so what i am saying it’s all about winning. Aljamain Sterling man i give you high five, i salute you ugly dirt bag.”

Sterling on Yan Rematch

Initially, everybody thought that a rematch was inevitable due to the nature of the finish. However, while Sterling wants the rematch, he made it clear that he doesn’t need it. Sterling has voiced his desire of wanting to face Henry Cejudo in the past. Although the public would more than likely crucify him if he took any other matchup than Yan.

Should Sterling pursue a matchup with Cejudo? Or should he give Petr Yan a rematch?