Henry Cejudo Responds To Daniel Cormier Over Training With Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has responded to Daniel Cormier after the latter took offense at him training with Jon Jones.

Jones was recently kicked out of Jackson-Wink following his arrest for domestic battery charges in September following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony.

He would later make headlines when it was recently revealed last week that he was training with Cejudo out of the Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones

🐐🐐

📷 @frankies_photos11 pic.twitter.com/waRgdbZMfH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2021

Cormier — who is still bitter rivals with Jones as well as former Olympic teammates and friends with Cejudo — was not pleased and made his feelings known with an Instagram story and a short and sweet caption:

“Fuck Henry Cejudo!”

Jones even responded to Cormier soon after.

Cejudo: Legends Have To Take Care Of Legends

It took a few days, but Cejudo finally responded to Cormier’s post as he explained why he decided to train with Jones.

“Daniel, you know I love you, my man. You’re retired just like me,” Cejudo said on his podcast with The Schmo. “As a legend — I am a legend — as a legend, you got to take care of the legends whether you guys had beef or not. It’s not just a mixed martial arts thing with Jones, man. We’re talking about life, man. Because I believe a happy Jon Jones is a successful Jon Jones and I think we all would. We got to take care of each other, we got to take care of our brothers…. “That’s all it is, Daniel Cormier. But if you don’t like it, DC — you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to King Triple C!”

You can watch the clip below:

You know I love you @dc_mma, but legends got to take care of legends. Us 🐐🐐 gotta take care of each other. But if you don't like it DC, I got three words for ya 🧎🏾‍♂️ #bendtheknee #TripleCandSchmo #JonJones 👑👓: https://t.co/kxavYFx8si pic.twitter.com/Z6eYurWWAd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 15, 2021