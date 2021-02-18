Bryan Caraway Facing Multiple Charges for Theft of Miesha Tate’s ATV, and Insurance Fraud

The Tri-City Herald has reported that both Bryan Caraway and his brother have been charged with insurance fraud. Furthermore, Caraway has been accused of stealing an all-terrain vehicle from his former high-profile girlfriend Miesha Tate.

According to the Herald, Caraway purportedly forged the title for a 2015 Polaris RZR ATV that belonged to Miesha Tate. Furthermore, that he tried to steal the vehicle from Tate on two separate occasions.

Details of Caraway Insurance Fraud

Here is an excerpt from the report by the Herald:

“The allegations against Bryan Caraway date to December 2018, when investigators say he reported the vehicle stolen from his Richland home. He bought the insurance policy just days before filing the theft claim with his insurance company, according to court documents. Caraway said the vehicle and its contents — including helmets, battery charger and spare tire — were valued at $18,500. He briefly was on the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s “Most Wanted” list on Wednesday for missing a scheduled Feb. 4 court hearing. But shortly after Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued a statewide news release, Caraway contacted the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office to arrange a new arraignment date on his felony charges.”

Family Incidents

Unrelated to Bryan’s incident, his brother Thomas is in trouble with the law under the same alleged charges. Thomas was charged with first-degree theft. As well as forgery, and making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title. The total amount of money was well over $1,500.

Bryan Caraway parted ways with the UFC in 2019 after suffering back-to-back losses against Cody Stamann and Pedro Munhoz. His last MMA appearance was against Raja Shippen for the South Korean MMA promotion Battlefield Fighting Championship, in which he won the fight.

As more details emerge from the incident, Middleasy will update its readers on the case in regards to both Bryan and Thomas Caraway.