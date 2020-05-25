Bryan Caraway Asks For Donations For Mother’s Funeral Costs

UFC Veteran Bryan Caraway Sets Up GoFundMe Page For Mother’s Funeral Costs

Former UFC fighter Bryan Caraway is asking for your help. He has set up a GoFundMe page to request donations, in order for him to pay for the cost of his mother’s funeral.

Signing with the promotion after a stint on the Ultimate Fighter, Caraway was never far from the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division. However the ex-boyfriend of former champion Miesha Tate was dropped by the company, following back-to-back losses in 2018. Now he is signed with Battlefield FC, where he has gone 1-0, last competing in July of 2019.

Unfortunately Bryan Caraway experienced a terrible loss recently, with the heartbreaking passing of his mother. As such, he has reached out for help, with a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to assist with the cost of the funeral. He explained on Instagram that he is getting forced to sell a lot of his belongings, but is still in need of more funds, so he is asking for assistance.

“My mother passed away and the funeral homes are brutal. I had no idea how expensive they are and how much the gouge hurting people. My momma means the world to me and was the strongest/toughest person I know. She has a heart of gold and only saw the good in people. She was a mom to so many people and would give or do anything to help you. I’m completely devestated and can barely handle this. She did so much for every1 else I just want her to have the best memorial and celebrate her life. I absolutely hate posting this in every way and hate asking for help but if you can donate or share it would mean so so much to me. Thank you everyone I love you all. P.S. Also I’m selling pretty much everything or anything to pay but the funeral home wants and needs the money now. I’m also left in charge of taking care of my disabled dad and handicapped nephew.”

Things are hard for everyone right now, but if it is within your means to make a donation, we highly encourage you to do so, using the link above. Additionally, MiddleEasy would like to send their deepest condolences to Bryan Caraway during this time. Words can not express how difficult this must be for him.