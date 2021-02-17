 Skip to Content

Gina Carano Was ‘In Utter Shock And Confusion’ After Her Post Was Labeled Anti-Semitic

Carano went on to add that she had nothing but respect and love for the Jewish community.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

Gina Carano claims she didn’t mean any ill-will towards the Jewish community following her recently-deleted post.

Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” earlier this month following a social media post where she compared being a conservative in America today to the Jews living in Nazi Germany.

It was the latest in a number of controversial right-wing posts from the former MMA star in recent months which ultimately led to her firing.

Carano Has ‘Ultimate Respect And Love’ For Jewish Community

While she is yet to apologize for the post as she went on to announce a new film project and claimed her voice would be freer than ever, she did respond to accusations that her post was anti-Semitic in nature.

“I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was anti-Semitic,” Carano said in a message to Bari Weiss. “Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: Should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don’t know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more.

“The image for me was a statement that people need to stand together and rise up, stop being so manipulated by the powers that believe they know what’s best for you and play games with our lives. My heart has only ever had ultimate respect and love for the Jewish community.”

There are certainly better ways to project that message. However, the damage is already done.

Vet Getty

Wednesday 17th of February 2021

