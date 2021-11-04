 Skip to Content

Canelo Keeps Response To Kamaru Usman’s Call Out Short & Sweet

Canelo offered up just one word in his response to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Fernando Quiles Jr.

Canelo Keeps Response To Kamaru Usman’s Call Out Short & Sweet
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez has a brief response for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Canelo and Usman may compete in different combat sports but we’ve seen crossover fights before. Back in Aug. 2017, Conor McGregor took on boxing icon Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th round. The boxing match proved to be quite lucrative for everyone involved.

Canelo Addresses Kamaru Usman

Usman hasn’t been shy in calling for a boxing showdown with Canelo, who is widely considered to be the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world. Recently, Usman told ESPN that he’s sticking with his desire to fight the Mexican bruiser.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared. I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo Alvarez)”.

During a recent media scrum, Canelo Alvarez had reporters laughing with his one-word response to Usman.

“Payday.”

Canelo will be competing for the undisputed super-middleweight championship. He already holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, and The Ring Super-Middleweight Titles. Caleb Plant is the IBF Champion. The two will collide on Nov. 6.

Usman will be fighting on that same night. He’ll put his UFC gold on the line against Colby Covington in a rematch. That collision will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and it’ll headline UFC 268.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Roxanne Modafferi
Roxanne Modafferi Will Retire After Feb. 2022 Bout With Casey O'Neil
← Read Last Post
Kamaru Usman Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman Doesn't Care If Colby Covington's Persona Is Fake: 'How Do You Feel As A Man, Doing That?'
Read Next Post →