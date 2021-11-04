Canelo Keeps Response To Kamaru Usman’s Call Out Short & Sweet

Boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez has a brief response for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Canelo and Usman may compete in different combat sports but we’ve seen crossover fights before. Back in Aug. 2017, Conor McGregor took on boxing icon Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th round. The boxing match proved to be quite lucrative for everyone involved.

Canelo Addresses Kamaru Usman

Usman hasn’t been shy in calling for a boxing showdown with Canelo, who is widely considered to be the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world. Recently, Usman told ESPN that he’s sticking with his desire to fight the Mexican bruiser.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going, Usman said. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now? It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared. I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo Alvarez)”.

During a recent media scrum, Canelo Alvarez had reporters laughing with his one-word response to Usman.

“Payday.”

Canelo will be competing for the undisputed super-middleweight championship. He already holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, and The Ring Super-Middleweight Titles. Caleb Plant is the IBF Champion. The two will collide on Nov. 6.

Usman will be fighting on that same night. He’ll put his UFC gold on the line against Colby Covington in a rematch. That collision will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and it’ll headline UFC 268.

Canelo responds to Kamaru Usman saying he want to box him..

savage lol #PayDay #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/mM2VqXqcH4 — Big Irv (@TheKidIrv24) November 3, 2021