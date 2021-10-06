Kamaru Usman: I Might Have To Drag Canelo Into The Ring

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman believes he might just have to drag Canelo Alvarez into a fight.

Usman has his next title challenger lined up. He will be taking on Colby Covington in a rematch. The title fight will be held on Nov. 6 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will headline UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman is putting in the work to emerge victorious a second time against Covington. If he does so, then Usman says he may have to look outside of MMA for a true challenge. He told The Schmo that Canelo could be in his sights.

“Honestly, I just wanna see these guys step out, make the appropriate noise for the organization, fans, and to get me excited enough to say, ‘okay that’s the next guy. That’s the guy I wanna fight now.’ Right now, none of these guys are doing it. I might have to go drag Canelo when he’s done with all these guys that he’s running through. I mean it’s never been done. I might have to drag him into, if not in the Octagon I might have to drag him in the ring and actually take him. Pound-for-pound it’s never been done.”

Canelo will be competing on the same night as Usman. He will be gunning for undisputed status in the super-middleweight division. He already holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring Titles. Standing in his way is Caleb Plant, who is the IBF Champion.

We’ve seen a slew of MMA fighters try their hand in the world of boxing. Few can forget the Aug. 2017 mega showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The fight, which was won by Mayweather, ended up being the second-highest-grossing combat sports PPV of all time.