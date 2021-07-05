Conor McGregor Says Dustin Poirier Will Pay For Recent Comments: ‘It’s Not Going To Be Nice’

Conor McGregor plans on making Dustin Poirier pay for his recent comments.

McGregor takes on Poirier in a lightweight trilogy match that will headline the UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place Saturday night.

Compared to the rematch, things are a lot more hostile between the pair and that only ramped up recently. With McGregor mocking Poirier for shooting on him in the rematch, Poirier fired back.

“How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b—ch? This is mixed martial arts, put it all together. That reeks of insecurity to me,” Poirier said.

“The Diamond” went a step further.

“I think it’s going to be crazy Conor again, for sure… How crazy can you be? You got knocked out last time. We put you on airplane mode in front of the world.”

McGregor: Poirier Has Talked Some Amount Lately

As one can imagine, McGregor isn’t accustomed to hearing this sort of trash talk coming back at him. And he went on to respond with a threat to Poirier.

“He talks some amount lately,” McGregor said on Instagram Live (via MMA Fighting). “He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be nice.”

The Irishman also added that he’s in the best shape of his life and is already hitting his weight targets.

“I’ve got Tristan Kennedy with me, top nutritionist. Has me in the best shape of my life,” McGregor added. “The most energy I’ve ever had coming into a weight cut. Weight is on point, it’s only what, a little bit over 24 hours before the fight. Where Abu Dhabi was almost three days. So that’s going to be in my favor and I’m more excited about it, excited to get on those scales… “I’ve been busy flat out putting the work in. Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts, it’s been nothing but mixed martial arts. So I’m ready to put on a show.”

You can watch his Instagram Live session below: