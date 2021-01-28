Gilbert Burns Predicts He’ll Finish Kamaru Usman at UFC 258: ‘I’m Very Dangerous’

Gilbert Burns will get a second chance at UFC gold on February 13 when he faces Kamaru Usman for the undisputed welterweight title. He plans on finishing Usman and making an emphatic statement.

Burns (19-3) is 5-0 as a welterweight. His latest victory was an absolutely dominant performance over the former Champion Tyron Woodley. Burns absolutely dominated Woodley on the feet and on the ground.

After that, Burns was awarded a title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. Unfortunately, he tested positive for Covid-19 before the fight and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal.

Usman went on to defeat Masvidal by unanimous decision but it was clear in Dana White’s mind that Burns deserved the next title shot. Now that he prepares for the biggest fight of his career, he seems pretty confident in his ability to defeat his training partner.

He talked to TMZ Sports about his ambition to finish Usman at UFC 258.

” I see a finish. I can just see a finish. I’m very dangerous, I got good weapons.” Burns told TMZ, “I’m making sure everything is getting sharp. The last two weeks until the day of the fight I’m going to make sure everything is under control. Everything that I can control I will control. I’m going to sharpen every single tool that I have and I believe I’ll be the one that will finish Kamaru Usman on February 13. I don’t know when, but I inside three or four rounds I think I’ll be able to get a finish.”

Burns has the resume to back-up his words. He’s one of the very best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the sport. Against wrestling heavy approach on Usman, he’ll find himself in enough grappling situations to threaten a submission.

If Usman refuses to go to the ground with him, he also proved that his striking skills are elite in the welterweight division. Burns will certainly be Usman’s toughest test so far.