Gilbert Burns did not take too kindly to Nate Diaz’s latest remark.

Burns was forced to withdraw from his welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 this Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. Jorge Masvidal, however, will step in on six days notice to face Usman now.

Masvidal was originally supposed to challenge Usman in the first place, but after failed negotiations with the UFC, the promotion ultimately decided to go with the cheaper option in Burns last month to which Diaz had an opinion on at the time.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth sh*t you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys This isn’t a title fight “I get paid more than both of you together 😎 + F*CK REEBOK”

Burns would reply soon after.

“Look this guy 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your 👀 get your 🍿 and buy the PPV”

Diaz Takes Jab At Burns Again

Now with Masvidal set to face Usman after getting paid what he feels he is worth, Diaz decided to comment again with an indirect jab at Burns on Sunday.

“Real fights are better fights 💯”

“Durinho” certainly wasn’t going to let that pass either.

“Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you.. and I slap you up don’t talk abt real”

If this continues, maybe we will end up seeing a Burns vs. Diaz matchup in the future.