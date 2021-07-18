Gilbert Burns Willing To Fight Jorge Masvidal, Then Leon Edwards To Earn Title Shot

Gilbert Burns is ready to fight a couple more times if that’s what it will take to get him another title shot.

Burns bounced back from his welterweight title defeat to Kamaru Usman in February with a unanimous decision victory over top-ranked Stephen Thompson in the UFC 264 co-headliner last week.

While he was back in the win column, it wasn’t the most impressive performance and “Durinho” will likely need a few more wins if he is to get another crack at Usman.

Not that the Brazilian minds too much.

With Colby Covington expected to challenge Usman for the title next, that leaves Burns as the highest-ranked welterweight. And if anyone wants to get a title shot, they’ll have to go through him.

That includes Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards — both of whom Burns is willing to fight in succession.

Burns: Edwards Or Masvidal Is My Next Fight

“I want the one to get me a clear way to the title,” Burns told TMZ. “If that’s Leon Edwards, that’s the one I want. If I need two more fights, give me Masvidal now, give me Leon Edwards later. “I’m not going to lie to you — I want to fight everyone in the division. I still have a dream to battle against Colby, rematch with Kamaru, I want to beat Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, I want to beat every single guy, especially a tough one in that division. So no preference. … And I do believe it’s against Leon or Jorge Masvidal. Between these two is my next fight.”

A fight with either of those two definitely makes sense and would make for an entertaining fight. However, there is also the argument that Edwards vs. Masvidal is the fight to make.

Whatever happens, the next few months will give us a clearer picture of how the welterweight division will play out.

You can watch the full interview below: