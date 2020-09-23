Gilbert Burns was not pleased to learn that Colby Covington had leapfrogged him in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Covington returned to the win column following his fifth-round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley in the UFC Vegas 11 headliner this past weekend.

As a result, he climbed back to the No. 1 contender position in the welterweight rankings and Burns — the former No. 1 contender — was baffled to say the least.

“U gotta be kidding me! I beat Woodley when he was N1, than Colby came watches my fight do what I did n now he ranks higher than me? He just beat the number 5 and a guy coming from 2 loses n without a soul! Who does this Rankings? @danawhite send me the contract ASAP #AndNew”

Burns To Still Get The Next Title Shot?

Burns certainly has reason to be frustrated.

After all, he earned the No. 1 slot by remaining active and going on an impressive run that saw him knock out Demian Maia and dominate Woodley earlier this year. He was even set to challenge for the welterweight title in July until he tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC president Dana White has long maintained that Burns will be next in line for Kamaru Usman. However, based on his latest tweet, Burns still hasn’t received a contract offer which certainly makes things uneasy for him with this new ranking development.